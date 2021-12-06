Marksmen boys see great improvement

After finishing with just a 2-13 record in West Central Conference Play, Pleasantville’s boys’ basketball squad will focus on trying to win close games in 2021-22. The Trojans last season lost five conference games by six points or less, including both matchups to Interstate-35. Pleasantville also lost to Woodward-Granger by five, to Earlham by six, and to ACGC by one. The Trojans did well in non-conference play, winning six of eight outside of the conference, with victories over Melcher-Dallas, Clarke, Woodward-Granger, Saydel, Chariton, and Colfax-Mingo in the first round of the playoffs. With powerhouses like Van Meter, Des Moines Christian, and Panorama expected to reload for this season, the Trojans will look to compete with some of the better teams in the West Central Conference.

