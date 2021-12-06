Millikin University hosting 88th Annual Cookie Party

December 6, 2021 – Millikin University President Dr. Jim Reynolds announced that Mary Black has been named permanent provost. Mary Black has been serving as interim provost at Millikin University since July 2021 succeeding Dr. Jeffery Aper who retired in June 2021. As provost, Black serves as the chief academic officer for Millikin, working closely with faculty and academic staff to ensure the overall academic quality of the University. Black serves as an advocate for both faculty and students as they strive for excellence across the disciplines in teaching, learning, advising, scholarship and artistry. Working closely with President Reynolds, administration, faculty and staff, she will strive to advance the mission of the University in preparing students for professional success, democratic citizenship in a global environment and the personal pursuit of a life of meaning and value.

