ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Millikin University hosting 88th Annual Cookie Party

By Drew Hadden
nowdecatur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 6, 2021 – Millikin University will be hosting its 88th annual Cookie Party for members of the University community...

nowdecatur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crescent-News

Ladies of the Elks to host annual event

For more than 30 years, the Ladies of the Elks Lodge 147 in Defiance have enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas dinner party. This is a charitable event in which all women are invited to take part in Christmas shopping from local vendors, and a dinner buffet open to the first 100 guests that RSVP.
DEFIANCE, OH
KCBD

Lubbock Christian University to host annual Big Blue Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host its ninth annual Big Blue Christmas celebration on Tuesday, November 30. The family-friendly event will take place in the outdoor mall area in the middle of the LCU campus from 5-7:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with Christmas...
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University to host Financial Aid Online Information Sessions Dec. 7

December 2, 2021 – Millikin University is committed to working with families to find ways to manage education costs by offering students financial aid packages that generally include academic scholarships, loans, government assistance and student employment. To learn more about the college financial aid process, Millikin University is hosting Financial...
COLLEGES
News19 WLTX

Claflin University hosting annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As the season of giving continues, Claflin University is hoping people will find it in their hearts to invest in its student programs on Giving Tuesday. “On Giving Tuesday, people open up their hearts and give their time, talent, and treasure to things that mean a lot to them," said Claflin University Interim Vice President Marcus Burgess.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Commons#The Cookie Party#School Of Music#Millikin University#88th Annual
WTVM

Columbus State University hosts annual Winterfest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University hosted its annual Winterfest event on Monday night. People in the community of all ages were able to come out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy winter activities. WinterFest is a celebration of all religions, cultures, and traditions. This year, visitors...
COLUMBUS, GA
ttu.edu

University to Host 'Weihnachtsfest'

Texas Tech's Office of International Affairs invites the public to kick off the holiday season. Texas Tech University's Office of International Affairs will host Weihnachtsfest from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 10) at the International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave. Weihnachtsfest is a German Christmas tradition the International Cultural Center...
LUBBOCK, TX
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University names Mary Black permanent provost

December 6, 2021 – Millikin University President Dr. Jim Reynolds announced that Mary Black has been named permanent provost. Mary Black has been serving as interim provost at Millikin University since July 2021 succeeding Dr. Jeffery Aper who retired in June 2021. As provost, Black serves as the chief academic officer for Millikin, working closely with faculty and academic staff to ensure the overall academic quality of the University. Black serves as an advocate for both faculty and students as they strive for excellence across the disciplines in teaching, learning, advising, scholarship and artistry. Working closely with President Reynolds, administration, faculty and staff, she will strive to advance the mission of the University in preparing students for professional success, democratic citizenship in a global environment and the personal pursuit of a life of meaning and value.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
WEHT/WTVW

Local university hosts Christmas concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) Music Conservatory will host the Holiday Pops concert on December 7. The event will be held at Old National Events Plaza beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited to enjoy the sounds of the season. Holiday Pops will feature music from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
informnny.com

St. Lawrence University hosting annual Candelight Service for 100th year

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A holiday tradition at St. Lawrence University is turning one hundred. St. Lawrence University has confirmed it will celebrate its 100th Candelight Service next week on Wednesday, December 8. According to SLU, this service has been a part of the holiday season in the region for...
CANTON, NY
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

VAC hosts annual wreath exhibit

Volcano Art Center is hosting the Annual Invitational Wreath Exhibit which runs through Dec. 31 at the VAC Gallery in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. This exhibit presents one-of-a-kind wreaths in a variety of imaginative media, techniques and styles, from the whimsical to the traditional. This year artists have been challenged...
VOLCANO, HI
Huron Daily Tribune

Frankfort church to host cookie sale in lieu of annual tradition

FRANKFORT -- The Silver Tea has been a traditional way to bring families together at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort for many years, perhaps starting in the early 1900s, for an afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and holiday baked goods. However for a second year, due to the pandemic,...
FRANKFORT, MI
The Shawnee News-Star

SCI hosts annual Day of Thanksgiving

On Friday, South Central Industries (SCI) hosted its annual Day of Thanksgiving Feast. South Central Executive Director Tina Hanna said the month of November is a special time at SCI. "Our work family shares what each individual is thankful for through social media videos and personalized notes with co-workers to...
SHAWNEE, OK
newsnowdc.com

Annual Cookie Walk on Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12 at Museum

The Dubois County Museum will sponsor their annual Cookie Walk on Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, 2021, from 10-2pm on Saturday and 1-3pm on Sunday. The Cookie sale is organized with the cookies and candies made by Museum Volunteers and the ladies of Indiana Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, the local Dubois County Chapter of this international Teachers’ Sorority. There will be a wide variety of cookies available for sale. Fill up a box with cookies and treats and pay by the pound.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
manninglive.com

HopeHealth to host 24th annual AIDSWalk

HopeHealth is celebrating 30 years of serving others, giving hope, and changing lives, which makes this year’s annual AIDSWalk, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, a special affair. This year’s event will take place on the grounds of the HopeHealth Medical Plaza at 360 North Irby Street, Florence. Registration...
CHARITIES
myklgr.com

10th Annual Cookie Auction

Giving Back Redwood Falls! Rotary and Lions Clubs are working together with KLGR to present the 10th Annual Cookie Auction! Pastry experts from around the city have been busy! Funds are truly given back to those working to do great things in our community. Tune in December 15th at 8:30 am to KLGR to purchase your holiday tray of cookies and treats and help us Give Back to our community! Fill out the form below and attach it with your cookie tray. Trays that are eligible for the auction must be delivered to KLGR by noon on Monday, December 13th.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg to Host Annual Jingle Jubilee

Gaithersburg is hosting its 95th annual Jingle Jubilee tree lighting ceremony. The popular holiday event, which is free, will take place on Dec. 4 from 3:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne. Due to limited seating, it is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. It is also encouraged to wear masks at the outdoor event. The Gaithersburg Student Union will be selling hot chocolate and treats.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theperrynews.com

Ninth annual iJAG Cookie Walk brings sweet support Saturday

The ninth annual Perry High School iJAG Cookie Walk was held Saturday morning in the PHS Commons, with holiday cookie lovers choosing from more than two dozen kinds of cookies and candies offered at $12 a pound. The event showcases the PHS iJAG program, founded in 2012. The PHS program...
PERRY, IA
Sheridan Press

Ucross to host annual Christmas celebration

UCROSS — With fireworks, caroling and treats scheduled, the ninth annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration will take place Dec. 11 at the Raymond Plank Center. Free and open to all, the family-friendly festivities will be from 4-6 p.m., culminating in the lighting of thousands of Christmas tree lights and a fireworks display.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy