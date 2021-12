Steve Beaton will play in his 31st World Darts Championship later this month which is a stand out record for 'The Bronzed Adonis'. Beaton played ten times at Lakeside, which he won in 1996. Now he's qualified for the PDC World Championship for the 21st time. He will face off against Fallon Sherrock so will face a woman on the big stage for the first time.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO