The United States is fighting a worldwide war over freedom, and we are losing. This is not a struggle against a specific foe, like the war America just lost to the Taliban in Afghanistan or our victory over communism in the 1990s. Rather, it is a struggle in many countries over the very idea of a free society. America represents that ideal, and nearly all countries today pay lip service to it. But in fact, support for it is surprisingly weak.

