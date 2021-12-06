German restrictions grow for unvaccinated citizens

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in BerlinFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID waveAfrica CDC: Nations might turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandatesEXPLAINER: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?
