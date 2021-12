It’s time for a Feature Drop! Google hit us with the news on Monday, Dec. 6, announcing a handful of fun new features for the Pixel lineup of devices. While not all features are available on all Pixels, there is something new for everyone, so long as you have a Pixel 3 or newer. That said, the update isn’t here yet on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro; Google says those users will see the update sometime next week.

