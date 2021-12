Ghostrunner came out just over a year ago, so it makes sense that we're getting some Ghostrunner DLC very soon. How soon? Next month soon, as Project_Hel has been announced and is launching on January 27, 2022. The million-selling cyberpunk action title stars a new character, Hel-originally one of the original games' bosses- and is descending Dharma Tower on a bloody quest of her own. She's more combat orientated and designed to appeal to both new players and veterans and can survive an additional attack in comparison to the titular Ghostrunner.

