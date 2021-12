At the Summit Chamber of Commerce and Summit County Public Health Department town hall last week, I found the comments of Commissioner Tamara Pogue of great interest. Per Pogue, the challenge around hospital capacity is when we see more utilization of our ICU beds in Colorado due to the folks who are largely unvaccinated and who are still ending up in our ERs and in our hospitals due to COVID-19. That means there are fewer beds available for the traditional things that we have to treat. Nothing political to read here. Just plain logic.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO