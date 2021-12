Earlier this year, Google Photos got a feature called ‘Locked Folder’ which enabled users to lock away photos and videos with a passcode. This was only available for Google Pixel smartphones, but it is now rolling out to all Android phones running on Android 6 or later. Users are reportedly getting pop-up notifications about the feature, so be on the lookout if you don’t have it already.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO