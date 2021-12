India’s most senior military official has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the air force confirmed.General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were among 14 people travelling in the chopper when it came down shortly after leaving the army base in Sulur. On Wednesday evening, the air force confirmed in a statement that Gen Rawat and his wife both died, and that there was only a single survivor from the crash.The news has sent shockwaves through India, with the 63-year-old general a well-known figure after he was named India’s first chief...

