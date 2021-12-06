ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New England states gain new residents during the pandemic

wshu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeast region gained at least 43,000 temporary households...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in New Jersey Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Poets and Quants

Mr. New England Hopeful

I am a young professional living in Washington, DC working for a smaller consulting firm specializing in A&D/government-driven industry strategy/growth advisory. Originally I am from New Haven, CT and was lucky enough to attend Harvard as an undergrad where I focused on behavioral economics and was a member of a few leadership extracurriculars.
POLITICS
fox29.com

New Jersey omicron case confirmed; out-of-state resident in isolation

NEW JERSEY - A Georgia resident who recently traveled to South Africa is now isolated in New Jersey after being infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, authorities said late Friday. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England States#Pandemic
nhtalkradio.com

The New England Take: Melanie Plenda, Granite State News Collaborative

Melanie Plenda, Director of the Granite State News Collaborative, discusses their work, the media landscape, and the importance of investigative journalism. Check out more from them at https://www.collaborativenh.org. Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com. Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake.
POLITICS
wagmtv.com

McAtee All New England

As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients: Part Two. On this segment of Rise & Shine featuring an AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, several practitioners from Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital talk about a wellness program that’s helping long haul Covid-19 patients reclaim their lives beyond Covid. Shawn Cunningham moderates the discussion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wshu.org

Southern New England nonprofits are canceling services due to a lack of workers

Community nonprofits in southern New England are experiencing a worker shortage crisis during the pandemic. Government officials met with community representatives from Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week to address the situation. Massachusetts state Senator Cindy Friedman said the shortage is causing long waiting lists for critical services, including...
ADVOCACY
wshu.org

What omicron's fast spread could mean for the U.S. – and the world

The first country to really get hit by omicron is South Africa. Before the new variant took off last month, coronavirus cases there were low – only several hundred per day in mid November. But by early December, the tally of daily infections had shot up to more than...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wshu.org

What could put New England's electricity grid at risk this winter?

Depending on several factors, New England’s regional electricity grid operator could ask residents to turn down the heat, do less laundry and minimize cooking this winter. While forecasts predict a mild winter, the grid could be in a precarious position, ISO-New England says. ISO coordinates the flow of electricity through the transmission system, and plans for how to meet the region’s electricity needs for the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The New Yorker

In New Mexico, the Pandemic Rages On

At one of the hospitals where I work, in rural New Mexico, the COVID-19 patients are often young. Many are extremely sick, and most are unvaccinated. Not long ago, I walked into a room to find a woman in her mid-thirties. (Patient details have been changed to protect privacy.) She was unvaccinated, and had tested positive the week before. Her oxygen saturation was just fifty per cent, and her chest X-ray looked terrible. She seemed resigned and scared. When I asked her why she hadn’t got the vaccine, she shrugged. Down the hall, I visited a man in his early twenties who was breathing forty times a minute. We were still waiting for his test results, but his chest X-ray also looked terrible. When I asked him why he hadn’t got immunized, he said, “I don’t know,” and shrugged, too. Outside, in the hall, I checked our status board. A ten-year-old had been checked in with worsening COVID symptoms. Fifteen more patients were waiting to get tested. In New Mexico, it doesn’t feel like we’re experiencing a new “wave” of the pandemic—it’s more like we’re in the middle of an endless voyage, in twenty-foot seas, miles from land.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Winter is coming! Connecticut residents urged to conserve energy

ISO-New England warns the region’s power is vulnerable to rolling blackouts from prolonged cold snaps. Unionized hospital workers in Westport say they’ll strike. Despite criticism, the mayor of New Haven stands behind his pick for chief of police and calls are growing for the SUNY chancellor to step down.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy