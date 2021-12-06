New England states gain new residents during the pandemic

At one of the hospitals where I work, in rural New Mexico, the COVID-19 patients are often young. Many are extremely sick, and most are unvaccinated. Not long ago, I walked into a room to find a woman in her mid-thirties. (Patient details have been changed to protect privacy.) She was unvaccinated, and had tested positive the week before. Her oxygen saturation was just fifty per cent, and her chest X-ray looked terrible. She seemed resigned and scared. When I asked her why she hadn’t got the vaccine, she shrugged. Down the hall, I visited a man in his early twenties who was breathing forty times a minute. We were still waiting for his test results, but his chest X-ray also looked terrible. When I asked him why he hadn’t got immunized, he said, “I don’t know,” and shrugged, too. Outside, in the hall, I checked our status board. A ten-year-old had been checked in with worsening COVID symptoms. Fifteen more patients were waiting to get tested. In New Mexico, it doesn’t feel like we’re experiencing a new “wave” of the pandemic—it’s more like we’re in the middle of an endless voyage, in twenty-foot seas, miles from land.

