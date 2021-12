Predicted to rule the music space in 2022, this exceptionally talented artist is taking giant leaps towards success. Grabbing hold of a successful music career is not easy, and one has to go through the grind and put in hours of hard work each day to achieve the top position. However, looking at the success stories of a few artists, it seems like they have attained all the glory with much ease, but that’s not the case as people don’t know the efforts one has put in to achieve that top position that looks easy from a distance but is extremely tough to achieve in reality, exclaims Tuck901, who truly believes that unless you put in hard work and are dedicated to the core, you won’t reach where you want to. His own story proves this point in a big way.

