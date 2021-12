The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary event and content pack for Bungie are dropping next week, and they are bringing new activities, loads of unique loot, one of the largest Destiny 2 balance updates ever, and the Moments of Triumph event. The Anniversary Pack is a new content bundle that will include a ton of cosmetic items, a new treasure-themed Dungeon, and the triumphant return of the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher from Destiny. Destiny 2 will go into full party mode on December 7 as the Bungie 30th Anniversary celebration and Moments of Triumph events begin. A massive balance update will also go live with the celebrations so there’ll be plenty of things to check out. Here’s what you need to know about the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and special celebration event coming to Destiny 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO