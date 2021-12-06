ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Beatles interviews to be auctioned off as NFTs

By Adele
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of historic interviews with The Beatles will be auctioned off this week as NFTs. Minted and auctioned by the Voices of Classic Rock Archive (VOCR), the four interviews have reportedly not been heard in decades. Each of the four interviews will be with one member of the...

Remembering The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson

Saturday (December 4th) marks what would've been the 77th birthday of Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson. For most of his life, Dennis was overshadowed by his older brother Brian, who wrote most of the group's hits, and by his younger brother Carl, who sang lead on songs such as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” As a youngster, Dennis was considered the least musical of the Wilson brothers, but it was his idea for Brian and cousin Mike Love to first write about surfing which resulted in their 1961 debut single “Surfin'.” It was the Wilson's mother Audree who urged the group to include Dennis, who was then forced to play drums because, according to legend, he couldn't play anything else.
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
Rolling Stone

Robert Plant’s Solution to the Beatles-Stones ‘Feud’ — and More From Our Plant-Krauss Interview

Robert Plant is highly amused by Paul McCartney’s dubbing the Rolling Stones “a blues cover band,” perhaps in part because his own old band faced similar criticism. “I don’t think there’s any fighting,” he says in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. “They’ve known each other since 1963. They love each other desperately.” Still, if there’s any animus, he knows how to resolve it: McCartney, he says, “should just play bass with the Stones.” The singer was joined on this episode by Alison Krauss, who just recorded the excellent new album Raising the Roof with him. Here are some highlights. To...
The Guardian

The Beatles: Get Back review – eight hours of TV so aimless it threatens your sanity

The Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be and its depressing accompanying documentary were always bugbears among the former Fabs. John Lennon dismissed the music as “badly recorded shit”; Paul McCartney was so horrified by the album that he masterminded a new version in 2003, shorn of the additions by Phil Spector, whom Lennon employed as a producer without telling McCartney. None of the Beatles turned up to the documentary’s premiere; Ringo Starr objected that it was “very narrow” and had “no joy”.
news-graphic.com

Peter Jackson reveals late Beatles stars' filming prank

Peter Jackson says the late John Lennon and George Harrison attempted to have their private conversations muted out by strumming their guitars and turning up their amps while being filmed in the studio. The 'Lord of the Rings' filmmaker helmed 'The Beatles: Get Back', a three-part Disney+ documentary, which charts...
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
The Guardian

‘Annoying snobs was part of the fun’: Paul McCartney and more on the Beatles’ rooftop farewell

It’s lunchtime on a cold Thursday in January 1969. After weeks of sometimes difficult rehearsals and recordings, the Beatles and their new songs finally – and spectacularly – collide with the outside world. The occasion is now fixed in their iconography. On 30 January on the roof of 3 Savile Row, the London HQ of their company Apple, the four – joined by the US keyboard player Billy Preston – performed five songs: Get Back (three times), Don’t Let Me Down (twice), I’ve Got a Feeling (ditto), Dig a Pony and One After 909. They played with a tightness and confidence that belied the last-minute nature of events, while a sense of urgency and drama was provided by two police officers, determined to shut everything down.
MusicRadar.com

Beatles guitar lesson: 4 ways to play like George Harrison

George Harrison was the archetypal lead guitarist. Like all great players, his style was the result of an eclectic mix of influences. Big Bill Broonzy, Django Reinhardt, Slim Whitman, Chet Atkins, Carl Perkins and Lonnie Donegan were all inspiration for the young Harrison. By listening to a wide range of...
MusicRadar.com

John Lennon's 10 greatest songs with the Beatles and beyond

In celebration of the life of one of the 20th Century's most important and influential artists, in 2010 we asked our Facebook and Twitter followers to nominate their favourite Lennon songs. Here's the top 10, compiled from votes…. 10. And Your Bird Can Sing (Revolver, 1966) The breakthroughs and standards...
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
