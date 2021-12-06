ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How streaming adds to the lucrative appeal of Christmas songs

By Adele
themusicnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigures from Spotify in 2016 showed that countries in the northern hemisphere stream more of the 1,500 Christmas songs on its playlists – including during the festive season – than those living in the southern hemisphere. On Christmas Day, for instance, streams in Sweden made up 25% of total...

themusicnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
weareiowa.com

Yes, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is the most-streamed holiday song

Mariah Carey — pop music icon and the “Queen of Christmas” — released her hit holiday single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” in 1994. Since then, the song has become one of the top Christmas songs of all time, and on Dec. 3, it was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it the first holiday single to earn the award.
MUSIC
kfgo.com

Your favorite Christmas song?

It’s not easy to pick just one favorite Christmas song. I will say I do prefer the traditional Christmas songs of the season and spirit. Silent Night at Midnight Mass brings back so many fond memories of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMoure and St Catherines in Valley City. The choir at Fargo’s First Lutheran leading us in Joy To The World just warms my heart.
FARGO, ND
themusicnetwork.com

Masked Wolf’s breakout hit was TikTok’s most-used song in 2021

Masked Wolf’s breakthrough hit ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ featured in more TikTok posts than any other song around the world this year. After going viral on the app earlier this year and sending the Sydney rapper to global stardom, the song has been used in at least 16 million posts on the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Anu
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Tim Minchin
Person
Dermot Kennedy
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Stella Donnelly
Stanford Daily

Slept on Songs: Undiscovered Christmas songs

Welcome to “Slept On Songs.” In this column you will find recommendations of songs and artists that you have never heard of but will undoubtedly love. Whether it be music released by an unknown artist last week or underrated songs from major artists that passed under your radar, this series will make sure you have your weekly dose of fresh indie music.
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

2021 TMN Tinnies winners revealed

Cue the drum roll, it’s time to unveil winners in the 2021 TMN Tinnies. From a list of over 50 incredible finalists across 15 categories, and spanning all sectors of the Australian music ecosystem, are the businesses that have pushed through 2021 with gusto. Among the winners are EMI Music...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#White Christmas#Streaming Music#Music Streaming
MLive.com

How to Watch “A Royal Queens Christmas” premiere, stream for free

Megan Park and Julian Morris star as Dee Dee and Colin in Hallmark’s latest release, A Royal Queens Christmas. Stream the premiere for free with Philo and FuboTV. Tonight at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel, tune in for A Royal Queens Christmas. The movie follows Dee Dee, a Queens resident, and Colin, a prince—an unlikely duo preparing for a children’s Christmas show. As they get to know each other, sparks fly and holiday cheer ensues. Watch the premiere of this new Christmas romance tonight, and join this lovable pair for a heartwarming Hallmark movie.
MOVIES
mountainlake.org

Christmas in Song by the LYRICO trio!

This Christmas treat yourself with the gift of song with the LYRICO trio :. CHRISTMAS AT THE OPERA! With the Lyrico trio Starring: Marco Bocchicchio (Tenor), Sam Champagne (Tenor) and Matthew Adam ( Baryton) Canadian based singing group Lyrico, will be performing for the first time in Montreal! The young trio is proud to present their show: Christmas at the Opera this Sunday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m., at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts. - On demand Webcast from From December 11 To 25, 2021 The Canadian trio consists of Marco Bocchicchio, Sam Champagne and Matthew Adam that together blend their classically trained vocals to produce sumptuous melodies ranging from opera to pop. Accompanied by 46 musicians from the FILMharmonic Orchestra and a choir of 40 singers, Lyrico will present a sonorous program including beloved Italian classics, international hits, crossovers and must-have Christmas carols. Among their chosen pieces, of note is the classic Libiamo of La Traviata, The Prayer, popularized by Celine Dion and Andrea Boceli, the Christian Midnight, Christmas carol par excellence and many others! The Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Francis Choinière, will also perform the overture to the great opera classic, La Traviata, the Intermezzo by Cavalleria Rusticana and the famous Waltz of the Flowers (The Nutcracker) by Tchaikovsky. The concert is produced by Minuit Médias in association with GFN Productions.
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
MetalSucks

Cult of Luna Stream New Song “Cold Burn”

As promised, today Metal Blade Records has launched pre-orders for the new Cult of Luna album, The Long Road North. And as expected, along with the pre-order launch comes the launch of the first single, “Cold Burn.”. Also as expected — at least by anyone familiar with Cult of Luna...
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Producer Paul Beard signs exclusive deal with Wise Music Australia

Paul Beard has inked a global publishing deal with Wise Music Australia. The Sydney-based, UK-born songwriter and producer, who is also a noted music director, now appears on a roster alongside acts like Ngaiire, Donny Benet, Josh Pyke and more. Beard (also known as Beardy) said the new signing will...
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Sync Watch: Alex The Astronaut soundtracks new ‘Bump’ trailer

Alex The Astronaut latest single ‘Growing Up’ appears in the trailer for the second season of Bump, with the season set for release December 26 on the streaming platform. The trailer was produced by Solid State productions. The song is published by Universal Music Publishing who just took home a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy