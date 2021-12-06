How streaming adds to the lucrative appeal of Christmas songs

This Christmas treat yourself with the gift of song with the LYRICO trio :. CHRISTMAS AT THE OPERA! With the Lyrico trio Starring: Marco Bocchicchio (Tenor), Sam Champagne (Tenor) and Matthew Adam ( Baryton) Canadian based singing group Lyrico, will be performing for the first time in Montreal! The young trio is proud to present their show: Christmas at the Opera this Sunday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m., at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts. - On demand Webcast from From December 11 To 25, 2021 The Canadian trio consists of Marco Bocchicchio, Sam Champagne and Matthew Adam that together blend their classically trained vocals to produce sumptuous melodies ranging from opera to pop. Accompanied by 46 musicians from the FILMharmonic Orchestra and a choir of 40 singers, Lyrico will present a sonorous program including beloved Italian classics, international hits, crossovers and must-have Christmas carols. Among their chosen pieces, of note is the classic Libiamo of La Traviata, The Prayer, popularized by Celine Dion and Andrea Boceli, the Christian Midnight, Christmas carol par excellence and many others! The Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Francis Choinière, will also perform the overture to the great opera classic, La Traviata, the Intermezzo by Cavalleria Rusticana and the famous Waltz of the Flowers (The Nutcracker) by Tchaikovsky. The concert is produced by Minuit Médias in association with GFN Productions.

