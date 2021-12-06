ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Vancouver Canucks Clean House, Firing Coach Travis Green And GM Jim Benning

By Carol Schram - Forbes
Canucks shut out Kings in first game since firing coach, GM

VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau won his first game as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0 against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Monday. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves, and Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each scored a goal and an assist for the Canucks (9-15-2), who were playing their first game since Boudreau was hired to replace Travis Green on Sunday.
Canucks were too patient before firing coach, GM, owner says

VANCOUVER -- Owner Francesco Aquilini said that he hoped he didn't wait too long to make changes to the Vancouver Canucks. Coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning were fired Sunday, replaced by Bruce Boudreau and Stan Smyl, respectively. The Canucks (9-15-2) are last in the eight-team Pacific Division and were 3-9-1 from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4 before a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Boudreau's debut Monday.
