Reports: Vancouver Canucks Clean House, Firing Coach Travis Green And GM Jim Benning

After seven years of tumult, the Jim Benning era in Vancouver has come to an end. The longtime Vancouver Canucks general manager was fired by the club Sunday, along with head coach Travis Green, after the team put up its 17th loss of the season. For a GM whose tenure...
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau won his first game as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0 against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Monday. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves, and Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each scored a goal and an assist for the Canucks (9-15-2), who were playing their first game since Boudreau was hired to replace Travis Green on Sunday.
After leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins unexpectedly in January of 2021, former Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford is back in the NHL. The 72-year old Hockey Hall of Famer is expected to sign a deal with the Vancouver Canucks soon in upper management. The Canucks recently cleaned house and fired head...
VANCOUVER -- Owner Francesco Aquilini said that he hoped he didn't wait too long to make changes to the Vancouver Canucks. Coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning were fired Sunday, replaced by Bruce Boudreau and Stan Smyl, respectively. The Canucks (9-15-2) are last in the eight-team Pacific Division and were 3-9-1 from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4 before a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Boudreau's debut Monday.
There is something more than a little bittersweet about watching Bruce Boudreau step onto the ice Monday for his first morning skate as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks and then later seeing his smiling face during his first press conference. This is what Boudreau was born to do.
