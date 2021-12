The flag is a callback to the ship's namesake's heroic service in World War II in a unit made up of soldiers of Japanese descent. The Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118) was commissioned today, December 8th, 2021, in its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The ship is named after the late Daniel Inouye, a Medal of Honor recipient, World War II veteran, and long-serving Senator from Hawaii. Inouye's incredible lifetime of public service, passing away in 2012 while still representing Hawaii in the Senate after nearly 50 years, made him one of the most well-known native-born sons of that state. But his valor in combat was near super-human and DDG-118's giant blue flag reflects that.

