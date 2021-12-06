CTA Union President: ‘My drivers are frustrated, scared, helpless, and they want something done now’
CTA Union President Keith Hill joins Jon Hansen ( filling-in for Steve Bertrand ) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there needs to be more security on buses & trains following an attack on a CTA driver over the weekend.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
