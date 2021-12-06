ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA Union President: ‘My drivers are frustrated, scared, helpless, and they want something done now’

By balthimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

CTA Union President Keith Hill joins Jon Hansen ( filling-in for Steve Bertrand ) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there needs to be more security on buses & trains following an attack on a CTA driver over the weekend.

WGN Radio

Illinois Retail Merchants Association President fires back at Mayor Lightfoot’s claim that retailers aren’t doing enough to stop retail theft

Rob Karr, President & CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association joins Lisa Dent (filling-in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain the lengths businesses go in the state to prevent retail theft, after Mayor Lightfoot suggested that downtown businesses weren’t doing enough to prevent thieves from stealing merchandise. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Treasurer Maria Pappas on the impact of downtown crime: ‘You can’t have a vibrant marketplace when the person who supports the marketplace is fearful’

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins Anna to talk about why now is a good time to prepare for property tax bills coming in the new year. The Treasurer has posted the First Installment Tax Year 2021bills on cookcountytreasurer.com. Treasurer Pappas also talks about the Magnificent Mile and the idea that it should be made into a […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

George Will on New York City Council’s proposal to allow noncitizens to vote: ‘I think it’s kindly intended and foolish’

Political commentator, and columnist for the Washington Post George Will joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the New York City Council’s upcoming vote to allow noncitizens who are legal residents to vote in local elections, and what it means for the country if it passes. George also discusses the life and career of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

