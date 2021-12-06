Download your Timbers MLS Cup mobile and desktop wallpapers; Print out a window poster

YES Network NYCFC analyst Ian Joy has a unique perspective on what the team is getting itself into this weekend in Portland: he’s been on the other side. The color commentator for local broadcasts since New York City FC’s inception, Joy spent the final year of his playing career with then-USL power Portland Timbers in 2010, the club’s last season in the lower league before joining Major League Soccer. Strong soccer culture has existed in Portland for decades and was evident during his stay there, Joy told Newsday.

