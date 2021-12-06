ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Download your Timbers MLS Cup mobile and desktop wallpapers; Print out a window poster

By Timbers.com Staff
timbers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's MLS Cup Week and you can show your Timbers...

www.timbers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Milk

Desktop Wallpaper: December 2021

We’re ending another year of creative, inspiring, and all around delightful artist-designed wallpapers with this month’s feature by Tafui McLean, a Canada-based artist known for her bold black and white patterns that she turns into pillows, prints, pouches, postcards, and even murals. She takes inspiration from everyday moments, like noticing water droplets on a window, to more symbolic motifs, like circles representing people from an aerial view as a reminder that we are all the same.
COMPUTERS
Marietta Daily Journal

MLS Cup matchup set: Portland Timbers will host New York City FC

The matchup for the 2021 MLS Cup final is set. The Portland Timbers will play host to New York City FC with the league championship on the line next Saturday, Dec. 11. Kickoff is set for noon PT at Providence Park (TV on ABC). New York City beat the Philadelphia...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Mobile#Timbers#Wallpapers#Nycfc#Abc#Rctid
buffalonynews.net

Timbers to host first MLS Cup after dispatching RSL

Felipe Mora scored early, Santiago Moreno added a goal from distance after halftime, and the Portland Timbers reached their third MLS Cup final Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final. Steve Clark made three saves to preserve his second consecutive playoff...
MLS
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-NYC reach first MLS Cup final, face tall task in taking down Timbers

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York City FC booked a spot in their first Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final with a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday, but coach Ronny Delia knows his team will have to improve if they are to beat Portland in the title decider. Philadelphia...
MLS
timbers.com

Enter to win the Ultimate MLS Cup Sweepstakes; Win tickets to Saturday

Portland is hosting MLS Cup for the first time! And here’s your chance to attend the match in-person at Providence Park this Saturday. The Ultimate MLS Cup Sweepstakes, courtesy of The Portland Timbers and adidas, gives you the chance to win the following prizes:. Two (2) 2021 MLS Cup tickets.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
timbers.com

2022 MLS Match Ball unveiled; will debut at 2021 MLS Cup

Major League Soccer and adidas on Monday unveiled the Official Match Ball for the league’s 2022 season and announced that the ball will debut at MLS Cup 2021 between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Portland (12pm PT, ABC). The ball (seen above)...
MLS
FOX Sports

MLS Cup: Portland Timbers and NYCFC to battle for league title Saturday

For the first time, the biggest game in American club soccer is headed to Soccer City, USA. The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in the 26th MLS Cup on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC/UniMas). The title match was set after the Timbers ended Real Salt Lake’s Cinderella playoff run and NYCFC topped the shorthanded Philadelphia Union in the semis over the weekend.
MLS
Ghacks Technology News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22518 brings Spotlight wallpapers for desktop, Voice Access commands

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22518 is now available for participants in the Developer Channel. It brings a couple of new features, and fixes quite a few issues. The lock screen on Windows 10 and 11 displays a new image from time-to-time, this is Microsoft's Spotlight. Windows 11 Build 22518 extends this feature with the Spotlight Collection Backgrounds. You can now set the operating system to change the desktop wallpaper dynamically from the Settings app.
COMPUTERS
timbers.com

By The Numbers | A look at the unique elements of the MLS Cup trophy

The MLS Cup – the actual trophy itself – is coming to Portland. Arriving in town later this week, here are some key numbers and interesting facts about the prize the Timbers will be fighting for against New York City FC on Dec. 11 at Providence Park (12pm PT, ABC).
MLS
xda-developers

Download the Windows 11 wallpaper in Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

The Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper is getting a new touch thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Pantone. Microsoft has just released a new theme on the Microsoft Store featuring four new Windows 11 wallpapers emphasizing Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022, 17-3938 Very Peri. This color is a...
COMPUTERS
Newsday

'Passionate' Providence Park awaits NYCFC in MLS Cup vs. Portland Timbers

YES Network NYCFC analyst Ian Joy has a unique perspective on what the team is getting itself into this weekend in Portland: he’s been on the other side. The color commentator for local broadcasts since New York City FC’s inception, Joy spent the final year of his playing career with then-USL power Portland Timbers in 2010, the club’s last season in the lower league before joining Major League Soccer. Strong soccer culture has existed in Portland for decades and was evident during his stay there, Joy told Newsday.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

New York eye Timbers upset in MLS Cup final

Portland (AFP) – New York City boss Ronny Deila says his team are ready to rip up the form book once more when they take on the Portland Timbers in Oregon on Saturday looking to claim the club’s first Major League Soccer crown. After an Eastern Conference playoff...
MLS
hudsonriverblue.com

How to watch NYCF at Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup Final

Here’s how to stream, watch, and listen to New York City FC play the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Saturday for the MLS Cup. NYCFC goes into this game with an eight-game unbeaten streak dating back to October 20. NYCFC comprehensively dismantled Atlanta United 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs, then defeated the New England Revolution on penalty kicks. This past Sunday, NYCFC beat the Philadelphia Union 1-2 in a tough away game City played on short rest to win the Eastern Conference Final.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy