Download your Timbers MLS Cup mobile and desktop wallpapers; Print out a window poster

We’re ending another year of creative, inspiring, and all around delightful artist-designed wallpapers with this month’s feature by Tafui McLean, a Canada-based artist known for her bold black and white patterns that she turns into pillows, prints, pouches, postcards, and even murals. She takes inspiration from everyday moments, like noticing water droplets on a window, to more symbolic motifs, like circles representing people from an aerial view as a reminder that we are all the same.
