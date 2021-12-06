ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson provides some optimism for Jets in loss to Eagles

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets'...

www.ftimes.com

phillysportsnetwork.com

Would trading for Russell Wilson make sense for the Eagles?

The Eagles have endured a rollercoaster season up to this point and there are probably more questions surrounding the future of Jalen Hurts now than there was at the beginning of the year. This has ultimately led to some speculation regarding potential QB replacements, with none more prominent than Russell Wilson.
Trentonian

Wilson returns as Jets end skid by beating Texans

HOUSTON — Zach Wilson wasn’t satisfied with his game against the Houston Texans in his return from injury Sunday. The rookie is, however, glad he’ll get to work on getting better this week with another win under his belt after his team picked him up to lead the New York Jets to a 21-14 win.
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles vs. Jets injury report

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday as they prepare for a return trip on Sunday to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets. Below is the team's injury report, but note that it is only an estimation since there wasn't a full practice. Did Not Participate. • DT...
newyorkcitynews.net

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts questionable to face Jets

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets due to an ankle injury. "It's an unknown right now," coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Friday. Hurts sustained the injury in the second half of last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants when...
JetsCountry

Jets' Zach Wilson Is Learning From This NFL Legend Before Facing Eagles

The NFL is a copycat league and what better quarterback for Zach Wilson to model his game after than future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Days before facing the Eagles, the eighth start of his young career, the Jets' rookie explained that he watched how certain top quarterbacks performed against Philadelphia's defense earlier in the season.
newyorkjets.com

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Eagles (S1E12)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund get you up to speed on everything you need to know going into the Jets matchup with the Eagles. They discuss what the expectations should be for Zach Wilson in his second game back from injury (1:08), how the Jets rushing attack can continue to put the offense in good positions (5:12) and how to slow down the Philly offense led by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (13:39).
ganggreennation.com

Previewing the Jets’ opposition: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles and Jets last met in 2019, as Luke Falk was at the helm for the Jets, who predictably lost 31-6. No Jets team has ever beaten Philadelphia in regular season action and the road team Eagles will be favored on Sunday. Despite being 5-7, the Eagles are widely considered to be better than their record as they have four losses by six points or less and a win could keep them in postseason contention so it’s a big game for them.
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Jets QB Zach Wilson Learning Virtually from Tom Brady vs. Eagles

Jets 22-year-old rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been learning from three Super Bowl champions of late -- one in person and two in the virtual world. While recovering from his PCL sprain, he eyeballed 36-year-old Joe Flacco's process throughout the week. "Even if I could never ask him a question,...
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That Tell The Story of Eagles vs Jets

The Eagles did what they are supposed to do. They beat up on a bad team. It started kind of ugly. The Jets scored three straight TDs. But so did the Eagles. And while the Eagles went on to score 12 more points (all on FGs) the Jets got shut down the rest of the game. I don’t know if you can say they looked great, but they looked competent. And after the loss the week before to the Giants, we will take competent. Here are 5 numbers that tell the story of the game.
The Staten Island Advance

Jets defense gets shredded once again in loss to Eagles reminiscent of Colts beatdown

The Jets defense carried a mediocre-at-best offense to a win in Houston last week. The unit wasted a strong performance from quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday. The Jets were picked apart by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Eagles in a 33-18 loss at MetLife Stadium in which they allowed the Eagles offense to score on their first seven drives and hold the ball for 21 minutes and 30 seconds in the second half, including 13 minutes and 50 seconds in the third quarter alone.
Yardbarker

Jets Make Kicking Change Before Hosting Eagles

As the Jets look to secure their fourth victory of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Eagles, they'll take the field with a new kicker. New York released Matt Ammendola on Saturday after holding a kicking competition during practice. The corresponding move to cutting Ammendola was signing Alex Kessman to the active roster, handing him the starting role in Week 13.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KREM

Minshew magic returns in Eagles win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II started his first game in the 2021 NFL season leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win over the Jets. Minshew II, starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, was 20-for-25 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. Good for a QB rating of 133.7.
ganggreennation.com

Final Score: Eagles 33, Jets 18

In the New York Jets’ 12th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 18. A wild first half saw seven scoring drives in eight possessions for the two teams. The Eagles scored every time they had the ball, and the Jets scored three first half touchdowns as Zach Wilson played the finest half of his nascent NFL career. It was a very promising showing in the first half for the embattled Jets quarterback, but a kicker who couldn’t kick and a Jets defense that took the day off ruined things as the Eagles entered halftime with a 24 - 18 lead.
newyorkjets.com

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Eagles?

The Jets (3-9) lost to the Eagles, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed. Five Jets played all 59 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern and RT Morgan Moses. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took 33 snaps (56%) before sustaining an ankle injury. Greg Van Roten, who started the first nine games of the season at right guard, took the remaining 26 (44%). Dan Feeney checked in as an eligible lineman on 5 plays (8%).
phillyvoice.com

First half observations: Eagles 24, Jets 18

The Eagles' offense is cooking with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but they're locked in a 24-18 battle with the Jets as a result of defensive ineptitude. • Dallas Goedert was basically a non-entity in the Eagles' shocking loss to the Giants last week, so it was encouraging to see them get him the ball early in this one, making sure one of their top weapons could actually have an impact on the game. It started with a screen pass, where Goedert got excellent blocking from the right side of Philadelphia's line to pick up a first down and a nice chunk of yards early in the drive. Gardner Minshew would hit him again for an intermediate gain, with the Eagles' offensive line killing the Jets on early downs to set up second-and-short plays that are very tough for any defense to deal with.
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Eagles Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Philadelphia Eagles is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Eagles 24 - 18. The Jets began the game with a bang, as Braxton Berrios returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Eagles’ 21 yard line. A few plays later the Jets were in the end zone on a short pass from Zach Wilson to Elijah Moore. New kicker Alex Kessman picked up where old kicker Matt Ammendola left off, missing the extra point, and the Jets had an early 6 - 0 lead. It didn’t last.
