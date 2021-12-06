ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

By LAURA UNGAR, ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in...

The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
MedicalXpress

Biden to announce plan to battle Omicron, Delta variants this winter

(HealthDay)—President Joe Biden plans to announce a new round of measures to protect Americans against the spread of coronavirus variants on Thursday. The strategy will include making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests free for more people, extending rules on mask wearing on planes and other modes of transport, launching public awareness campaigns on vaccinations and booster shots, starting family mobile vaccination clinics, and implementing tougher testing requirements for travelers arriving in the country.
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
bulletin-news.com

Omicron v. Delta: A Deeper Analysis

As the omicron coronavirus strain spreads throughout southern Africa and into nations across the world, scientists are keeping a close eye on a struggle that might determine the pandemic’s fate. Can the world’s most powerful delta be dethroned by its newest challenger?. Some experts believe omicron will win after analyzing...
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
KRON4 News

Omicron v. delta: Bay Area doctors offer cautious optimism about new variant

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Thus far, the signals are encouraging as far as severity, but again you have to hold judgment until we get more experience,” said White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci has offered some cautious optimism about early reports on the severity of the omicron variant, and Bay Area infectious […]
Frankfort Times

South African doctors see signs omicron is milder than delta

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the omicron variant sweeps through South Africa, Dr. Unben Pillay is seeing dozens of sick patients a day. Yet he hasn’t had to send anyone to the hospital. That’s one of the reasons why he, along with other doctors and medical experts, suspect that...
WebMD

In COVID Battle, Omicron May Outrun Delta, Experts Say

Dec. 3, 2021 -- The genetic changes found in the new Omicron variant show that it could be passed more easily from person to person than Delta, according to the latest threat assessment from the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency, which has done some of the best and fastest analyses of coronavirus variants in the world.
wnky.com

Health News – Omicron preps as U.S. still battles Delta variant

New cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant detected in the U.S., as top health officials prepare for more. Many hospitals are still struggling to battle COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant, and Americans are being urged to get a booster shot. Today’s Health News has the latest on the...
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New version of Omicron variant has been discovered

It’s only been a few since the Omicron variant stole the centre stage from the Delta variant, but scientists have already discovered a lineage of the new strain that is reportedly ‘more discreet.’ It has now been dubbed the ‘stealth’ version of the Omicron variant and has already infected seven people.
Reuters

Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided significant protection against the new Omicron variant. The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster shots...
