Christmas lights and your electric bill

A lot of people tap into the Christmas spirit by putting it all on display in big light shows, but what about the cost?. For the less ambitious light lovers, here’s a breakdown of the average monthly utility cost. A 7 foot tree inside with about 1,000...
Driving around the neighborhood to look at holiday lights has always been one of my favorite Christmas traditions. As a kid, we'd get bundled up and drink hot chocolate as my parents drove us to all the best light displays in town. Seeing lights pop up on houses still gives me that nostalgic Christmas feeling. And this year, it's easier than ever to find the best Christmas lights near you with Nextdoor's Cheer Map.
When you think of holiday figures to include in your décor, your mind probably goes to Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen, gingerbread men, and elves. Chickens? Not so much. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t be festive, and these new holly jolly chicken decorations prove it. Whether you live on...
While the temperatures drop and the days shorten, many people are busy decorating trees and their homes with Christmas lights and elaborate decorations. Unfortunately, those bright and beautiful lights can increase your energy bills. Want to save on your energy bill? If so, then you need to ditch traditional incandescent...
Do your holiday light decorations resemble Clark Griswold’s over-the-top display in the movie “Christmas Vacation”? Whether that’s a yes or no, be mindful of electrical safety as you’re stringing them up. Brett Brenner is the president of the Electrical Safety Foundation International. He says first, electricity and water don’t mix...
Rocklin, CA- Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds of handcrafted...
Not all holiday events need to be draped in fake snow and cast in red, green, and white colors, right? We have a holiday event in Georgia that is taking place at Zoo Atlanta and is a most magical time. Families and friends can gather together for the incredible Chinese Lantern Festival known as Illuminights at Zoo Atlanta this year and enjoy a holiday light display that is unlike any other.
One family’s holiday spirit couldn’t be brighter, quite literally. A house on a corner in Bismarck has been turned into a winter wonderland. The house is on the corner of Kennedy Ave. and North 23rd St. Homeowner Allen Chmielewski said their elaborate light display gets a lot of...
We have compiled a list of some of the festive Christmas lights displays on Long Island this year. From lights shows set to music to elaborate displays with statues, Long Islanders have used their creativity to show their holiday spirit and sometimes to raise money for a good cause.1051 Harrow Road…
HERCULES (KPIX 5) — A family in Hercules transforms their home every year into a magical winter wonderland with somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 lights along with hundreds of decorations.
Since they started six years ago, all of their neighbors on the block have joined in to decorate Onyx Court.
“Every year it just gets more and more and more, bigger and bigger,” says Bernardo Dunn. He and his wife, Tracy Palma, say they’ve both loved Christmas since they were little. Once they got married, decorating for the holidays became something they really enjoyed doing together.
For Haley Hold and her two-year-old daughter,...
The annual Festival of Lights returns to downtown on Friday, with the lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square, free ice skating, a snow village, half a million twinkling lights along the boulevard and more. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtownbatonrouge.org. Get merry. A...
We asked for your best Elf on the Shelf ideas, and boy did you deliver! Whether you’re for or against Elf on the Shelf, one thing’s for certain: Our feeds are flooded with brilliant, easy, mischievous, laugh-out-loud ideas for your tiny visitor from the North Pole. In case you’re not familiar with the Elf on […]
The post These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents appeared first on SI Parent.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are here, and, for most people, that means your electricity usage will go up. This also means that your holiday electric bills will go up as well. Between late-night festivities, holiday decorations, house guests and lots of extra activity, utility bills go up every holiday season. That does not have to happen, though, if you follow some […]
The holidays are the perfect time for some Christmas movies. Here are six Christmas classics to watch with your dog that will put you in the holiday spirit!
The post 6 Christmas Movies To Watch With Your Dog So You Can Get In The Holiday Spirit appeared first on DogTime.
While a tree, lights and a wreath are a given, to really create your very own Christmas wonderland, you’re going to need a few more pieces of the best Christmas decorations.
Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram and other social media sites, Christmas decorating has reached new highs. Today, you can find Santa in every room of the house, and lights and garland criss-cross their way from window to window. A Christmas display isn’t complete without stuffed animals, table runners and holiday-themed dish towels. If you decide to really lean into Christmas decor, you can pick up pieces for nearly every surface you...
First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial. The Kentucky Medical Board restricted Dr. Heilig’s license after a failed drug test on May 10, 2018. Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (12/7/2021) Updated: 12 hours ago. Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (12/7/2021)
It's the same story every year: after hours trawling the shops and online, you have finally bought all your presents – even something for difficult Aunt Sally and your brother who has everything. You pile it all into the car home and forget about it until Christmas Eve when you hastily stick together some scraps of wrapping paper from mum's crafting drawer. Under the tree, your presents look like a bleak afterthought next to the gorgeously presented offerings of your siblings. At the best of times, gift wrapping can be as much of an undertaking as buying in the first place. The...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you […]
Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most memorable part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, Christmas ornaments are used year after year. In a way, they feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions.
Ornaments can come in many shapes, materials, colors, and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree is the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the family and...
Comments / 0