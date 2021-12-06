ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

15-year-old Sarasota High School student arrested over alleged school shooting threat

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCmIP_0dFisk9d00

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – School districts across the nation are seeing an uptick in ‘copycat threats’ following the deadly school shooting in Michigan that left four dead and several others wounded last week. One of the latest threats in the Tampa Bay region led to an arrest.

A report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shows a 15-year-old Sarasota High School student was arrested last Friday after allegedly making threats on social media. The report says the teen admitted to making the threats when speaking with authorities.

Sarasota High School’s assistant principal sent a message to parents, students, and staff Friday alerting them of the situation.

“Our amazing students did exactly the right thing after receiving the information … they reported it to us. Our school resource officer along with the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately. They located the student and took action so that there is no threat against our school, students, or staff. The student has been arrested,” said Sarasota High School AP Becky Moyer.

Moyer went on to send this message to students.

“I want to take this time to remind our students that posting threatening messages on social media – no matter how harmless they may seem to be – can have serious consequences. Our school district has a zero-tolerance policy and any student making a threat will be investigated by law enforcement and possibly arrested or removed from school,” said the assistant principal in the automated message.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation after authorities determined the threats were made off-campus.

According to the report, the 15-year-old student wasn’t at school Friday. The report says he was at the gym ‘Snapchatting’ 20-30 friends that were in school that day. Deputies say someone was teasing the teen for not being in school. In response, the 15-year-old wrote, “Do you want me to shoot up the school on Monday?” The report shows he then stated, “I’m leaving rn [right now] before the cops search my bag”.

Later in the conversation, the sheriff’s office report shows the student wrote messages about getting an M4, sitting in a car, and having ‘some fun’.

Deputies say several students took screenshots of the conversation. Another student then relayed the information to her mother who is an employee at the high school.

The 15-year-old is charged with sending written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

“Any students that make any social media threats, our policy is that we are going to investigate them to the very end because it is something that we take very seriously here,” said district police Chief Timothy Enos. “It is not funny. It is nothing that can be left off as a joke because it affects a lot of people when you make threats like that,” he explained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

Scott Wilson
4d ago

punish his little butt with everything you can do. They think there funny well show him what funny looks like,walk him through a morgue let him see death,write a essay about it,let him visit a grieving parent about how the miss there child and wish that they were alive.Do that on a video call,and there is more u can do has well.

Reply(2)
7
Barbara Orser
4d ago

Thank God for law enforcement and school officials,I hope this student receives the maximum punishment allotted for his threats towards a school......

Reply
2
can’t stand stupid
4d ago

Should not be tolerated nice to see Sarasota county sheriffs office too something seriously! Many incidents that really occurred they pay no mind to!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Districts#Sarasota High School#Ap
WFLA

Off-duty field service officer killed along I-4 after leaving patrol car

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orange County Sheriff’s Office civilian field service officer was killed in a crash Saturday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was working off-duty monitoring a lane closure on I-4 near the Kaley Street exit when his patrol car was struck by another driver. The officer, only […]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WFLA

Florida man sprays flamethrower at teens over parking dispute, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 57-year-old Florida man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside. No one was hurt in the Nov. 30 incident. Andre Abrams of Gainesville faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy