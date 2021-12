If I were to empty my household sewage into the street to save a few bucks no one would argue that what I was doing was fine. Like everyone else, I am required to pay for my sewage to be dealt with in a manner that protects the health and safety of my community. If I am required to pay a fee so that society can deal with my waste, why do some state legislators want to give power pants a free ride?

