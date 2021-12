Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has urged calm after Olympique Marseille's defeat to Brest. OM were stunned 2-1 on Saturday by Brest. Afterwards, Guendouzi said: "This is not the first time since the start of the season, there are a lot of matches that we master without being able to score the second goal, as in Nantes. So we know that at any time we can undergo an equaliser and that's what happened, before taking another to go behind.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO