Texas Substitute Teacher Fired For Singing Britney Spears “Toxic” Instead Of Teaching

By National News
 4 days ago
Laurel Duggan

An Austin, Texas, substitute teacher was relieved of his teaching duties Friday after singing, “Toxic,” by Britney Spears, on a karaoke machine rather than teaching.

The teacher, whose name has not been released by the school, can be seen belting out Britney Spears’ “Toxic” into a karaoke machine in a student-recorded video shared by the New York Post. The karaoke machine put on a colorful light show, while students sat at their desks and watched.

“Taste of your lips, I’m on a ride. You’re toxic, I’m slipping under. With a taste of a poison paradise, I’m addicted to you. Don’t you know that you’re toxic,” the teacher sang in the video.

The video shows classroom walls covered in flashing, multicolored lights, and students can be heard talking quietly in the background. The teacher may also have sung a Lady Gaga song before being removed from the school, KXAN reported.

“The substitute was deactivated in our substitute pool so it’s safe to say he won’t be singing again in Austin ISD,” a spokesman for the school told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The teacher was asked to leave after the first period, according to the NYP.

“I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much,” a school district spokesperson told the NYP. “All processes were followed, it was simply a case of a substitute not following our practices.”

