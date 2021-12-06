Free Christmas Day Dinner

A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts Thursday on five of six charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a disturbing, hate-fueled beating. The panel, which had deliberated since Wednesday afternoon, weighed six counts of felony disorderly conduct against Smollett...
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.
The Senate voted Thursday night 59-34 to pave the way for Congress to increase the debt ceiling and steer the nation away from default. The legislative pathway is the latest step Congress has taken to avoid a catastrophic default and comes after weeks of negotiations between Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate.
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Laboratory studies released this week suggest that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will blunt the power of Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech's vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection after two doses, although a third dose may restore that protection. Data is still needed on how protective...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”
Travis Scott says he didn't know a mass casualty event was unfolding as he performed at his Astroworld festival. Scott sat down with radio host Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since 10 people died at the event on November 5. "I didn't even know the exact detail until...
The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for private-sector employers in a bipartisan rebuke of a key component of the White House's Covid-19 strategy. The measure, which needed only a simple majority to advance, passed in a 52-48 vote. It was supported by every...
