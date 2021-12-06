Corinth woman charged with fraud

Williams

BOONEVILLE • A stolen credit card and an anonymous tip has led to felony charges for one Alcorn County woman.

In late October, a victim reported their wallet was stolen from the Booneville Walmart. The debit/credit card was later used at another business on the same date. The victim signed an affidavit on the suspect, but it was a tip to Crime Stoppers that helped solve the case.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs, with the assistance of the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office, arrested Kerri Ann Williams, 36, of Corinth, on Dec. 6. She is charged with credit card fraud, false ID and petty larceny.

During her initial appearance, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set her felony bond at $5,000. The misdemeanor bond is set at $1,000.