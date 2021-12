Arlington Economic Development Corporation announced Dec. 1 the organization has named Broderick Green as AEDC!s new Executive Director. He will begin on Dec/ 15, 2021. “Broderick’s credentials, experience and personality make him an excellent leader for economic development in Arlington,” said Trey Yelverton, City Manager of Arlington. “He has demonstrated success in all facets of economic development, business development and community leadership. We are very excited to have someone of his ability leading AEDC. I am confident he will bring innovation and strategic direction that will be a true asset in the continued development of the Arlington economy.”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO