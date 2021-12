STATESBORO, GA: An Emanuel County man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to operating a cockfighting venue. Wendell Allan Strickland, 67, of Swainsboro, Ga., was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of Sponsoring and Exhibiting an Animal in an Animal Fighting Venture; two counts of Conducting an Illegal Gambling Business; and one count of Possession and Transport of an Animal in an Animal Fighting Venture, all felonies; and one misdemeanor charge of Attending an Animal Fighting Venture, said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Strickland to pay a fine of $10,000 and a special assessment of $525, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

