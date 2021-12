The Houston housing market is about to set new sales records as the books close on 2021. If you had asked me a year ago if that was even remotely possible, I might have called you delusional. No one imagined 2020 being a record year in the midst of a pandemic, and yet it was. As the Delta variant reared its ugly head in 2021, expectations grew bleak for the housing market and the economy as a whole, with serious supply chain interruptions and labor strains. And yet demand for housing across the greater Houston area persisted on both the rental and ownership sides. That, despite the most constrained supply of homes in history.

