The party begins at Rick’s Café Américain and ends in Bedford Falls. Eightieth anniversary screenings of Casablanca (1942) on Jan. 23 and 26 will kick off the TCM Big Screen Classics monthly schedule of cinematic masterpieces next year, and It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) will close the show on Dec. 18 and 21. In between, the films being shown in more than 650 locations across the country for each event are Lady Sings the Blues (1972) in February, The Quiet Man (1952) in March, Singin’ in the Rain (1952) in April, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) in May, What Ever Happened to...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO