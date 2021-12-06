Children’s Christmas Performance Ends With Kids Fleeing for Cover as Fireworks Explode

Long ago, Debbie and I’s relationship with Santa Claus had progressed to such a point that we asked him if we could help with what HAS to be an ongoing problem. What happens if mom and dad don’t have time to get the little ones to Santa’s lap to give their wishes? What happens if YOU DO get them to Santa, only to return home and hear, “Oh no…Mom and Dad I forgot to tell him _____!” Thus, our “Santa Claus Hotline” was born.

