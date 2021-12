MSC Cruises confirms that its entire 19 ship fleet will be sailing during summer 2022. It comes as 14 vessels will be deployed in the Mediterranean, offering more than 40 different itineraries. There will be a return to the UK for MSC Virtuosa and details on the fleet for the coming year around the globe. All guests will also have to be vaccinated to take a cruise, resulting in the flexible booking policy being extended.

