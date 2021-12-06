ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northam to propose significant pay raise for teachers

By Anna Bryson
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam visiting with Glen Allen High School students on Monday afternoon. (Anna Bryson/ Henrico Ctizen)

In his final budget, Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a 10% pay raise for teachers.

The announcement came Monday as Northam launched his “Thank You, Virginia” tour and visited Glen Allen High School.

“Our educators have really made the sacrifice over the last couple of years, as have our students, as have their families,” Northam told reporters at the school.

The two-year state budget that Northam will propose next week includes “record funding” for public education.

The proposed budget for the two years beginning July 1 is subject to approval by the General Assembly, where Republicans now control the House of Delegates after being in the minority for the last two years. Democrats still hold a majority in the Senate, where elections won’t be held until 2023, splitting control of the state legislature.

The proposed budget will increase teacher pay 5% a year in each of the next two budget years, for a total increase of 10.25%.

Virginia already has increased teacher salaries more than 10% under Northam—the largest increase in 15 years, according to the Northam administration.

“Virginia’s teachers have always been below the national average,” Northam said. “So it was a commitment of mine, that I would do everything I could in the four years as governor.”

Gov. Ralph Northam visiting a woodworking class at Glen Allen High School on Monday afternoon. (Anna Bryson/ Henrico Citizen)

When matched by local funds, the increase will poise Virginia teachers to earn more than the national average.

Northam said Monday that he feels “comfortable” in the ability of school divisions to match the budget proposal.

“I think (localities) agree that for far too long our teachers have been underpaid,” he said. “If we’re going to put our money where our mouth is, as they say, we need to support them and so we will all work collectively to make sure that we can fund this and that they get the well deserved raises that they should.”

School divisions’ budgets have been significantly supplemented by federal and state pandemic relief dollars including more than $1.3 billion of federal CARES Act dollars that Virginia allocated to localities last year.

Henrico County Public Schools officials announced this spring that the system’s educators would be receiving significant pay increases as part of a $54-million pay raise for all eligible county employees approved in April by the Henrico Board of Supervisors.

Teachers with 25 or more years of service in Henrico will be earning nearly 17% more annually than they were earlier this year, starting with the Dec. 15 paycheck.

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar.

Loretta James
4d ago

why didn't he do this before younkin said he was going to do it why did northham wait until younkin came our with the idea oh because northam has no ideas of his own.

