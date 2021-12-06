Editor’s Pick: Haven Well Within Washable Silk

Whether you live in a house or a cozy apartment, everything from sectional sofas to dressers and more are available at a reasonable cost. Tis the season for shopping! For loved ones and for ourselves, because a good deal is a good deal. And while this is the time of year when many people see what gadgets they can get their hands on at an affordable price or for the low, on Cyber Monday, we would recommend not overlooking some of the phenomenal prices home goods are being sold for ahead of the holiday as you check out TVs, phones and other trendy electronics. Make a beeline online to sites like ZGallerie, West Elm, Amazon, Target, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie. You’ll see the wide variety of quirky, modern, and glam offerings, and you won’t be sorry you looked because some gems are available — but for a limited time only.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO