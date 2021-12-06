ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s Pick: Haven Well Within Washable Silk

By Freya Drohan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: The holidays can be craaaaazy, so do you know what you need? A luxurious robe that feels like a soothing hug when you need it the most. Haven Well Within’s offering of lovely robes and...

Editor’s Pick: Elastique Lymphatic Drainage Leggings

What: Elastique, a revolutionary new wellness-wear collection, uses a patent-pending, MicroPerle™ technology which works to simulate a lymphatic massage while you move. Yes, really! Wear them to spin, wear them running to the subway, heck, even wear them on the sofa, and you’ll still reap the rewards. Who: France-native Emeline...
Essence

Editor's Picks: 10 Impressive Home Finds That Are Surprisingly Cheap On Cyber Monday

Whether you live in a house or a cozy apartment, everything from sectional sofas to dressers and more are available at a reasonable cost. Tis the season for shopping! For loved ones and for ourselves, because a good deal is a good deal. And while this is the time of year when many people see what gadgets they can get their hands on at an affordable price or for the low, on Cyber Monday, we would recommend not overlooking some of the phenomenal prices home goods are being sold for ahead of the holiday as you check out TVs, phones and other trendy electronics. Make a beeline online to sites like ZGallerie, West Elm, Amazon, Target, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie. You’ll see the wide variety of quirky, modern, and glam offerings, and you won’t be sorry you looked because some gems are available — but for a limited time only.
Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Star Lurex Maxi Dress

What: A made-you-look figure-skimming maxi that screams “festivities!” Flattering puff sleeves, a tasteful v-neck, and ruffle detailing around the waist combined with a floor-sweeping length ensure this dress is ready for everything that the hectic holiday season can throw at you. Who: Based in New York City and founded by...
Editor’s Pick: Banda Bags Hitam Weekender Bag

What: Now that travel is slowly becoming part and parcel of life again, ensure you arrive in style with a weekender bag with a difference. These hand-crafted offerings in various sizes, from Banda Bags, have the added bonus that they look like they were picked up in a chic boutique in a far-flung destination. So even if you’re only going an hour away, at least you look like you’ve hot footed it around the globe.
Guide in Choosing Women’s Collections With A Parisian Style.

Today, more than ever, it is important to be informed if you want to dress well. Because of the sheer number of collections such as BA&SH brand available online and in stores, all with very different messages about what’s trendy, it can take a while to figure out what suits your style. It will help you avoid throwing money on pieces that won’t work for you. Here are five tips when choosing women’s collections with an essentially Parisian style.
Editor’s Pick: Macrene Actives’ High Performance Tinted Moisturizer

What: These supermodels can swear by “drinking lots of water” all they want—but after years of guzzling gallons of Evian in pursuit of a glow, we know there’s gotta be more to a flawless complexion. As such, we were overjoyed to discover Macrene Actives’ latest offering, Supermodel Skin/High Performance Tinted Moisturizer, created by world-renowned dermatologist and scientist Dr. Macrene. The plant-based formula is fortified with 45 clean active ingredients, identified by the sought-after pro herself, which make for a product that not only delivers a flawless coverage, but also gets to work on transforming your visage thanks to active ingredients, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.
Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
Editor’s Pick: RETYZ Releasable Cable Ties

The Releasable Cable Tie from RETYZ is one of the very few products targeted for the custom electronics industry that could even qualify to appear on the popular TV show “Shark Tank” and likely have owner George McDowell fielding multiple offers from “sharks” competing to buy in.
Editor's Picks: Our Favorite Gift-Worthy Items of 2021

Finding an ideal gift is tough! What do you give the home cook who already has a well-stocked kitchen? The friend who drinks coffee at a mildly concerning rate? The parent who semi-consistently undercooks poultry (...that might just be my dad)? Well, that's where we come in!. The Serious Eats...
The Best Men’s Boots in 2021: Our Icons and Must-Knows

Table of Contents Dress Boots Work Boots Rain Boots Western Boots Hiking Boots Chukka Boots Despite popular opinion, the “most wonderful time of the year” is not the holiday season, it’s boot season. Boot season opens up late summer and lasts until deep into spring, so we’re just getting started out here. While we recently welcomed back flannel, layering and our favorite pairs of jeans a few months back, we’ve been rocking boots ever since the weather dipped below 70 degrees. There’s just no better feeling than opening up, smelling (trust us on this) and slipping on a new pair of leather boots to celebrate the changing...
Win One of Our Editors’ Picks for November

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Every month, our staff shares their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one...
The Best Gifts for Women, as Picked by Us Weekly Editors

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Holiday shopping isn’t over any time soon. If...
Editor's picks: Things to know, including post-Covid apartment design and the experiential gift giving trend

The TBBJ editor's curated rundown of news to know includes career advancement at CliftonLarsonAllen LLP and HornBlasters in Tampa vows to 'dominate the rail industry.'. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
How Pasquale Bruni’s Eugenia Bruni Is Leading The Family Jewelry Brand Forward With Female Empowerment In Mind

The Pasquale Bruni name is known all over the world, thanks to its precious and luxe jewelry, but for creative director Eugenia Bruni, the focus is always on the innate sparkle of the woman wearing the designs. Following in the footsteps of her father, who famously founded the trailblazing brand in Valenza, Italy, at just 20 years old, she’s on a mission to make women feel empowered and special when they proudly put on their favorite piece. Here’s how she’s doing it!
Daily News: Kim & Kris Go For Kindness, Moschino Pre-Fall ’22, Hit The Slopes With LoveShackFancy, Net-a-Porter’s New Resale Service, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…. Kim Kardashian West & Kris Jenner team up with Snap to spread kindness. The Kardashians love an alliteration. Their new favorite K? Kindness! Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner have joined forces with Snapchat to promote kindness this holiday season. On Spotlight, Snapchat’s in-app entertainment platform for UGC content, users can submit to the #KindnessChallenge for the chance to win a share of $50,000, $30,000, or $20,000. To kick it off, the dynamic duo took part in a video in which they call their family and friends—Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Stephanie Shepherd—to shower them with compliments. Pick up the phone now for your chance to win big and boost the feel good factor.
Sustainable Washable Sneakers

The Our Planet Matters collection from Sketchers is a range of footwear for men, women and children that features recycled materials like cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA and TPU. To support conscious consumers, the product packaging lists the recycled contents of each item, and encourages people to make small steps towards a more sustainable planet every day.
With Bold Colors and Luxurious Fabrics, These New Brands Are Making Knitwear Fun Again

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...
Editor’s Pick: Jae K’s ‘Dahan’ Ft. Just Hush Does Sultry Right

Filipino artist Jae K’s “Dahan” (Slow) featuring Just Hush, at its core, is a mood-based trap single that delivers the same “I want you, but I won’t be too obnoxious about it” sensuality that made the likes of Bryson Tiller’s “Don’t” a mega hit.
