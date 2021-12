The 20-time Major champion Roger Federer has played no less than 429 encounters at the highest level, a mind-blowing and challenging number even for his closest rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal! At the last year's Australian Open, Roger reached the semi-final at 38 years and five months, becoming the fourth-oldest Major semi-finalist in the Open era and competing in the last four for the 15th time, a record that will probably stand by his name for good.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO