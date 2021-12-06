Charlton hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich

Charlton will hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich on Tuesday.

Pearce has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent weeks, but has been involved in training over the weekend.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson said he was hopeful the defender could play some part.

However, Charlton will be without Corey Blackett-Taylor due to a hamstring problem.

John McGreal will be in the dugout for the first time since his appointment as interim Ipswich manager.

Paul Cook was sacked in the wake of Town’s goalless draw at home to Sky Bet League Two Barrow in the FA Cup.

The new manager could choose to make changes, and Joe Pigott could be among those pushing for a starting place.

Kayden Jackson, who scored twice last week as Ipswich exited the Papa John’s Trophy to Arsenal under-21s, could also be an option for the new manager.

