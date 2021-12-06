ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Charlton hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljV2Q_0dFipD7900

Charlton will hope to have captain Jason Pearce available for the visit of Ipswich on Tuesday.

Pearce has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent weeks, but has been involved in training over the weekend.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson said he was hopeful the defender could play some part.

However, Charlton will be without Corey Blackett-Taylor due to a hamstring problem.

John McGreal will be in the dugout for the first time since his appointment as interim Ipswich manager.

Paul Cook was sacked in the wake of Town’s goalless draw at home to Sky Bet League Two Barrow in the FA Cup.

The new manager could choose to make changes, and Joe Pigott could be among those pushing for a starting place.

Kayden Jackson, who scored twice last week as Ipswich exited the Papa John’s Trophy to Arsenal under-21s, could also be an option for the new manager.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gateshead boss Mike Williamson hopes Macaulay Langstaff can face Charlton

Gateshead could have first-round match-winner Macaulay Langstaff back for Friday night’s FA Cup second-round clash with League One Charlton. The frontman, who secured the National League North side’s progression with a stoppage-time strike in a replay victory at Altrincham, has missed the last three games through injury. However, player-manager Mike...
SOCCER
newschain

Doncaster have absentees for visit of Oxford

Doncaster will be without the suspended Joseph Olowu as they prepare to host Oxford in Sky Bet League One. The defender serves the final game of his three match ban while Jon Taylor is still out with an ankle injury. Ethan Galbraith could be a doubt for Rovers after sustaining...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Charlton's Johnnie Jackson: Last-gasp Shrewsbury winner should not have stood

Interim Charlton chief Johnnie Jackson has argued Daniel Udoh's last-gasp winner for Shrewsbury should not have stood. Town striker Udoh struck a 93rd-minute winner to condemn the Addicks to a first league defeat in six and a first under the caretaker stewardship of Jackson. The in-form Addicks were unable to...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Cook
Person
Joe Pigott
Person
Jason Pearce
Person
Kayden Jackson
Person
John Mcgreal
Person
Johnnie Jackson
Tribal Football

SACKED! Ipswich part with Paul Cook

Ipswich have sacked manager Paul Cook following Saturday's FA Cup second-round goalless draw at home to Barrow. The former Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan boss, 54, only took over the League One side in March. Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Following discussions with the board, we have decided a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#Caretaker#Town#Sky Bet League Two Barrow
newschain

Johnnie Jackson hails “best performance yet” as Charlton ease past Ipswich

Johnnie Jackson felt Charlton produced their most complete performance since he took caretaker charge as they beat Ipswich 2-0 at The Valley. The Addicks dominated from the opening whistle and it was only the heroics of keeper Christian Walton that stopped Tractor Boys interim manager John McGreal – stepping in after the dismissal of Paul Cook on Saturday – from suffering a really heavy defeat.
SOCCER
newschain

Jordan Cousins hoping for quick recovery as Wigan face Ipswich

Wigan midfielder Jordan Cousins is hoping to be fit for the visit of Ipswich to the DW Stadium on Saturday. The 27-year-old returned to league action in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury after missing almost two months with a hamstring injury before he was forced off just before half-time with a fresh concern, but boss Leam Richardson is confident he will be back for the busy festive period.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta: We have to sort this problem out

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta admits they must improve defensively after last night's 1-1 draw at Champions League opponents Zenit St Petersburg. It looked like the visitors had battled hard to secure first place in their Champions League group when Timo Werner netted with five minutes of normal time remaining against Zenit, but there was a sting in the tail as an injury-time thunderbolt denied them a 3-2 victory and, with it, top spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jorginho spot on as Chelsea leave it late to sink Leeds

A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

What the papers sayGeorginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.The Daily Mail also reports Mohamed Elneny features on Newcastle’s shortlist of January transfer targets. The Magpies are believed to be keen on the Arsenal midfielder, who is out of contract at the Emirates...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stockport pay penalty as Asa Hall hits winner for Torquay

Asa Hall’s penalty was enough for Torquay to win 2-1 against Stockport in the Vanarama National League. Will Collar’s own goal put the hosts at Plainmoor in the lead before he scored the equaliser for the Hatters, but Hall’s penalty secured three points for the Gulls. Stockport...
SOCCER
newschain

Teddy Jenks fires late Aberdeen winner at St Johnstone

A late strike by substitute Teddy Jenks gave Aberdeen a narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership win over struggling St Johnstone McDiarmid Park. A mostly uninspiring first half was followed by a better second 45 minutes in which play stretched. And, with seven minutes remaining, Jenks – the 19-year-old on loan from...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy