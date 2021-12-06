Michigan Teacher Fired After Making Remarks Over Oxford School Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan teacher has been suspended following remarks said while talking about the Oxford High School shooting .

According to WWMT , a teacher from Hopkins High School is being investigated after students say he commented about how he would have done the shooting.

Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski said the comments were made the day after the shooting and referenced physical violence and weapons.

"The things that he said, how he would've committed the act differently with detail, is extremely scary," a parent of a Hopkins High School student told WWMT . "That he would've pulled a smoke detector so that he could create a distraction, in order to carry out his hitlist and kill the people that he would need to."

Szczepanski said the teacher is being investigated after the comments he made. He added that a memo was sent out to all of the teachers on how to talk to students about the shooting and the teacher in question was "insensitive." "They were insensitive, in regard to being the day after Oxford and they were off-script."

Rumors began going around on Friday (December 3) that an employee was going to "shoot up" the school. The school sent out a letter to parents following the rumors to let parents know that the rumors were false and came from an inappropriate classroom conversation.

The teacher will remain on leave until the police investigation is done.