Auburn target Austin Ausberry announces commitment plans

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Austin Ausberry is one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2022 recruiting class and we now know when he will announce his commitment.

Ausberry, a 4-star cornerback from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will announce his decision on Dec. 13. He has not yet announced a specific time.

In the tweet announcing his plans, he included his top six schools of Auburn, Florida, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

Ausberry, listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, is the No. 22 corner and No. 177 overall recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Ausberry officially visited Auburn on Oct. 9 and the coaching staff is expected to visit him soon. If Auburn can land Ausberry, he would become the highest-ranked commit in the class, which ranks 34th nationally and 13th in the SEC.

