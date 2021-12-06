ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn makes top 5 for 3-star WR Camden Brown

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
Auburn will have one more decision to watch on early signing day.

Camden Brown, who de-committed from Pittsburgh on Dec. 1, announced his top five schools Monday and the Tigers made the cut. Prior to his commitment to Pittsburgh, Brown had Auburn as his top school.

Brown, a 3-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will announce his decision on Dec. 15 and it is down to Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, and Pittsburgh.

Brown is the No. 86 wide receiver and No. 621 national recruit per the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Auburn has commitments from 4-star athlete Omari Kelly and 3-star receiver Jay Fair already and is a major factor for 4-star Darrius Clemons. Auburn’s recruiting class currently ranks 13th in the SEC and 34th in the country.

