The Las Vegas Raiders took a late lead over the Washington Football Team on Sunday but allowed their opponent to notch for the final score and win, 17-15 at Allegiant Stadium. Quarterback Derek Carr had an opportunity for a long, desperate pass at the end of the game, but his throw fell short of the end zone and incomplete. The Raiders were lucky to even have that opportunity after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon and failed to take advantage of opportunities.

