Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta disappointed with "inconsistent" Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal’s preparation for the trip to Manchester United has been trickier than usual but is determined to make sure last season’s victory at Old Trafford was not a one-off.The Gunners’ opponents sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month and on Monday appointed German Ralf Rangnick as interim boss until the end of the campaign, but he will not be in the dugout for Thursday’s fixture.Rangnick, who is widely credited for bringing to prominence the Gegenpressing tactic of high-pressing to win the ball back, is still awaiting a visa so caretaker Michael Carrick will remain in charge.Arteta...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO