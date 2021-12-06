ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta disappointed with "inconsistent" Arsenal

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta is "disappointed" his...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arsenal’s young stars rewarded ‘real trust’ – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s young Gunners for repaying his “real trust” to hit back from their Liverpool humbling and sink Newcastle 2-0. Bukayo Saka netted the opener only to hobble out with a thigh problem, before his replacement Gabriel Martinelli delivered a sumptuous second. Arsenal were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Mikel Arteta gives update on Arsene Wenger return to Arsenal

A return to Arsenal for Arsene Wenger appears to be moving closer to fruition. Mikel Arteta spoke earlier on this week about the possibility of Wenger returning to his beloved Arsenal in some capacity. Asked about what that role could be following Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Saturday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta admits Xhaka could make Everton trip

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Granit Xhaka could be back for their clash with Everton. The Gunners go to Goodison Park on Monday night. On Xhaka, Arteta said: "He is progressing well, he is doing all the right things and he's feeling better but no more news on that. It's very positive because the evolution he is doing is great, he is partially training with the team and he is heading in the right direction.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
RealGM

Mikel Arteta Downplays Possibility Of Arsenal Spending Big In January

Mikel Arteta has played down the prospect of Arsenal spending significant sums in the January transfer window. Arsenal committed to £140 million on six summer signings with Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard all arriving at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal also has five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal preparations for Manchester United ‘trickier than usual’, Mikel Arteta admits

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal’s preparation for the trip to Manchester United has been trickier than usual but is determined to make sure last season’s victory at Old Trafford was not a one-off.The Gunners’ opponents sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month and on Monday appointed German Ralf Rangnick as interim boss until the end of the campaign, but he will not be in the dugout for Thursday’s fixture.Rangnick, who is widely credited for bringing to prominence the Gegenpressing tactic of high-pressing to win the ball back, is still awaiting a visa so caretaker Michael Carrick will remain in charge.Arteta...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal are plotting a move for Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Mikel Arteta planning for life without Alexandre Lacazette... but the Gunners would have to fork out £60MILLION to land the England star

Arsenal have targeted Dominic Calvert-Lewin and would like the Everton striker to spearhead the next phase of their development under Mikel Arteta. Calvert-Lewin was on Arsenal’s radar in the summer but there was never any possibility of them being able to do a deal for the England international in August. He has, however, remained firmly on their wanted list since then and is greatly admired at the Emirates Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton 2 1 Arsenal
Daily Mail

'It is really important to show character and stay calm': Rafa Benitez urges Everton to follow Arsenal's example with Mikel Arteta and keep the faith despite miserable run of eight Premier League games without a win

Rafa Benitez urged Everton to follow Arsenal and see how backing a manager through a difficult spell can pay off. Former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta will return to Goodison Park with his position as Arsenal head coach now secure. The club’s board kept faith with the Spaniard when he faced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Arteta labels Arsenal ‘not good enough’ as Everton end barren run

Liverpool (AFP) – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lambasted his side’s performance after Everton struck twice in the final 11 minutes to end an eight-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over the Gunners. Arteta’s men have passed up a huge opportunity to move into the Premier League’s top four after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta rejects Pepe questions after Everton defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave a blunt response when asked why Nicolas Pepe was left on the bench against Everton on Monday. Pepe, the club's record signing, has played five minutes in the last seven Premier League games and none at all in the three games Arsenal have lost. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy