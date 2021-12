Liverpool have completely dominated the Group of Death and are through to the Round-of-16 with flying colours. When the reds were drawn into the same group as the big guns like AC Milan and Porto, it was quite worrying for many fans. Skip to today, Liverpool have won all 6 of their league stage matches and are only one of the 3 clubs to have achieved the extraordinary feat this season (alongside Ajax and Bayern Munich).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO