The 35 Best Metal Songs of 2021

The Last Bandoleros blend bass-heavy programmed beats, Flamenco-style guitar, and their sublime four-part harmonies on the sultry new song “Maldita.” The San Antonio/Nashville band call the distinct sound “Tex-Flex.”
“Tex-Flex is the sum of all our influences,” guitarist Jerry Fuentes says in a statement. “Tex-Flex is a blend of modern sonics with Tex-Mex, Latin flavor – basically, the musical personification of who we are.”
On Monday, the group premiered a music video for “Maldita” — Spanish for “damned” — that finds the four-piece mesmerized by a silhouetted dancer, Mexico City’s Jose Manuel Esteban.
The Last Bandoleros are Fuentes, guitarist Derek James, and the...
