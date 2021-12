One position that can totally change a gameplan due to injury is kicker, and we saw that play out last night. Washington scored their first touchdown of the game and prepared to kick the extra point. The snap from rookie LS Camaron Cheeseman was high, and holder Tress Way pulled it down from his right shoulder. Joey Slye hit it low and it was blocked by Seattle. To make that worse, they were returning it for a potential 2 point score. Slye pursued the rumbling big man, but pulled up lame, and looked hurt. He was able to make the kickoff, but it was obvious that it was injured.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO