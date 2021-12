Kemba Walker's time with the New York Knicks hasn't gone as well as either side had hoped. Earlier this week, Walker was completely removed from New York's rotation by coach Tom Thibodeau, and it appears as though the team may be ready to move on entirely. The Knicks are expected to look to trade Walker prior to the trade deadline in February, per A. Sherrod Blakely of Bleacher Report. The Knicks signed Walker to a two-year, $18 million deal over the offseason, but a crowded backcourt rotation and defensive deficiencies on Walker's part led to him losing his spot rather quickly.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO