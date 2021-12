In NFL history, no franchise has been to a Super Bowl with a rookie quarterback leading the way. The Patriots might just be the first to do it. New England went 7-9 last year, their first losing season in nearly two decades. Less than a year later, they are one of the top teams in the league. With many NFL teams struggling to rebuild, what’s the main reason the Patriots have been able get back to their winning ways so fast?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO