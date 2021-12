People from lower-income areas or from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds were less likely to access non-COVID-related hospital care during the pandemic. This is according to a new paper published this month in the British Medical Journal: Quality and Safety, by researchers from Imperial College London, the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Harvard University. It shows how the disruption of non-COVID emergency care and elective admissions in England during the first ten months of the pandemic was more likely to affect people on lower incomes as well as those from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds.

