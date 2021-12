Jets DL Sheldon Rankins has counseled his teammates to observe the 24-hour rule. "Once you win that game, enjoy that for the day and then move on like nothing's ever happened," he said on Wednesday. "Guys are coming in with that mindset. We understand we can't just hang our hat on one win and come the next week and flop. That's what bad football teams do. We have to be consistent in this league to be the type of team we want to be."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO